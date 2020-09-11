Local construction company owner voluntarily rebuilds skate park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The rebuilding of a local skate park has been rolling along thanks in large part to the volunteer efforts of a Panama City construction company owner. Ernie Watkins began his quest to rebuild the skate park at Pete Edwards Field in Panama City Beach in March.

“It was a dangerous place to be and my daughter kept coming home with bruises and stuff because she’s falling through the ramp,” said Watkins. "So I kept asking the county if they would do something and they did.”

The county supplied Watkins with the materials, about $25,000 worth. He supplied the labor.

As a skater himself, rebuilding the skate park has been a labor of love for Watkins.

“I’m gonna feel good, accomplished, and I’m going to be glad that I can come up here and skate it with my daughter and other kids,” said Watkins.

Weekend after weekend, sometimes in the heat and rain, Watkins and his team have ripped up ramps and rebuilt them.

“I just hope all the kids come out here and have a good time, keep it clean, clean up the park, you know, be a part of it and realize that for the rest of their life,” said Watkins.

“It’s amazing for the experienced people as well as the beginners," said 16-year-old skater Braden Legg of Southport. "And it’s just amazing that he’s donated his time and the city’s donated the materials to have this possible.”

“They’re great [Ernie and his volunteer crew]. I love what they’re doing for the community," said skater Kyle Rosebush of Panama City Beach. "And especially us skaters, getting us off the streets. Now we actually have a place to go. They [the county] kept telling us that they were going to build us parks but never did. It’s finally happening.”

Whether it’s the five-foot half pipe, the six-foot ramp or anything in between the skaters have been anything but “bored” with the new park.

“Ernie has done an amazing job and he’s executed everything super well," said Legg. "So where people that didn’t like it at first are loving it now.”

“I’m stoked," said Rosebush. "I’ve been here every day, every day. Unless it’s raining, I’m here.”

“Oh, it’s perfect. I mean I come out here and there’s sometimes 30 to 40 kids out here and they’re all having a great time," said Watkins. "And I see that happy look on their faces and it’s been well worth it.”

Volunteer Thomas Hodges has been by Watkins' side most of the way.

“They [the skaters] enjoy it a lot," said Hodges. "They’re happy about the halfpipe being a lot bigger, a lot nicer, the skatelite, everything being painted, a lot less graffiti. Everything is pretty nice now.”

Watkins isn’t looking for praise or attention, but it’s rolling in anyway.

“Even with my company, when I go to clients' homes, and I’m speaking with them, they are like, ‘Thank you so much for what you’re doing for those kids. You know, that really means a lot to everybody in this county,'" said Watkins. "And I appreciate that you know. All the kids say thank you, ‘Hey Ernie thanks, you know, thank you so much.’ And you know that means a lot.”

And a lot is the amount of enjoyment Watkins and his volunteers have given the local skaters.

Watkins says they are putting the finishing touches on the park and it should be ready any time now.

