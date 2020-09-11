Advertisement

Local COVID-19 update for Friday

Health officials say 12,502 people have died from the virus in the state.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 658,381 cases reported. There are 650,922 cases involving Florida residents and 7,459 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 12,502 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,622 cases. This includes 5,533 residents and 89 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 90 people have died from the virus and 329 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, 24 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,551 cases. This includes 4,513 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 37 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 94 people who have died from the virus. 275 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, 24 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,790 cases. 1,641 of the cases are residents and 149 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 22 deaths from the virus and 97 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, five people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,041 cases. 1,030 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 18 people have died in the county and 58 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, one person is in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 696 cases. There are 683 residents and 13 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been five deaths reported and 26 hospitalizations. As of Friday morning, there are no people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,565 cases. There are 2,543 local cases and 22 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 73 deaths and 128 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, 11 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 593 cases, 592 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Nine people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday morning, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 855 cases. They are 845 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 13 deaths and 54 hospitalizations reported. As of Friday morning, there is one person in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 574 cases. There are 570 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 96. Three deaths have been reported. Seven people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 472 cases of COVID-19. All 472 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Seven people have died and 12 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 3:31 p.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 22 available adult ICU beds out of the 134 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting one of the four pediatric ICU beds is available.

Local ICU capacity.
Local ICU capacity.(WJHG/WECP)

