Panama City Beach sewer rate is going up slightly

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The city of Panama City Beach has decided to raise its sewer rates by 2%.

At the city council meeting Thursday night, it was said that Panama City Beach will still have the lowest water and sewer rates in Bay County.

Panama City Beach is also one of the only municipalities in Bay County that does not have a property tax, so an expert decided that raising the sewer rate prevents the city from losing money through its water system.

“That was done by an expert on a rate analysis for our bond issues. It keeps our water system where it pays for itself,” said councilman Paul Casto.

The average resident will see about a 57 cent monthly increase in their bill and officials say no one should experience any drastic changes.

“This cost of living increase is small, a 2% increase in the sewer bill, and it’s just to keep up with inflation and to keep up with what we have,” said Casto. “Like I said, we still have the lowest water and sewer rates in Bay County and I’m very proud of that.”

The next city council meeting will be on Thursday, September 24th at 9 a.m. at city hall.

