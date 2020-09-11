Ragley resident sorts through belongings after Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WJHG) - For one family, when the roof came off their house, the water came in. Now they’re sorting through what’s left.

Ragley resident Tiffany Ivey said they began rebuilding the very next day after Hurricane Laura made landfall.

“For the first few days just walking in, trying to deal with everything it was heartbreaking,” Ivey said.

Her family of eight evacuated the area for the storm. What they found when they returned was devastating.

“This is the only home my kids have ever known, the only home my husband has ever known. And my late father-in-law built the house,” Ivey said.

The storm ripped off the metal roof then causing major water damage. What you see in the yard is what did and didn’t make it.

“There were things that belonged to my late father-in-law that my mother-in-law had kept,” Ivey said. “She wasn’t able to keep (the belongings) because they were damaged.”

However, not all was lost.

“Thankfully, we had a shelf in the house that belonged to a son of ours that we unfortunately lost, and everything on that shelf survived. We just don’t know how that managed to happen,” Ivey said. “The Lord had His hands on us.”

Ivey said the next few days will be spent sorting through the rest of the house, which she said is now practically unlivable.

“We now have mold growth,” Ivey said.

Florida volunteers arrived Thursday to aid Tiffany’s family with rebuilding their porch, which was once sagging, almost ready to collapse.

They too recognize the community’s hardships.

“I don’t know if there are any words that could explain the devastation. It’s the most devastating thing any human being could go through, losing every piece of property that they had,” Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue Captain Jacob Gorman said.

Ivey said it’s heartbreaking comparing what she had before the storm to what’s left. And for some, what’s left is hardly anything.

“We were hit hard. It was a category four, almost a five,” Ivey said. “To say it wasn’t as bad as they expected, what did you expect? To come through and see nothing left because that’s what some people have, is nothing.”

