Advertisement

Ragley resident sorts through belongings after Hurricane Laura

For one family, when the roof came off their house, the water came in. Now they’re sorting through what’s left.
For one family, when the roof came off their house, the water came in. Now they’re sorting through what’s left.(WJHG/WECP-TV)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WJHG) - For one family, when the roof came off their house, the water came in. Now they’re sorting through what’s left.

Ragley resident Tiffany Ivey said they began rebuilding the very next day after Hurricane Laura made landfall.

“For the first few days just walking in, trying to deal with everything it was heartbreaking,” Ivey said.

Her family of eight evacuated the area for the storm. What they found when they returned was devastating.

“This is the only home my kids have ever known, the only home my husband has ever known. And my late father-in-law built the house,” Ivey said.

The storm ripped off the metal roof then causing major water damage. What you see in the yard is what did and didn’t make it.

“There were things that belonged to my late father-in-law that my mother-in-law had kept,” Ivey said. “She wasn’t able to keep (the belongings) because they were damaged.”

However, not all was lost.

“Thankfully, we had a shelf in the house that belonged to a son of ours that we unfortunately lost, and everything on that shelf survived. We just don’t know how that managed to happen,” Ivey said. “The Lord had His hands on us.”

Ivey said the next few days will be spent sorting through the rest of the house, which she said is now practically unlivable.

“We now have mold growth,” Ivey said.

Florida volunteers arrived Thursday to aid Tiffany’s family with rebuilding their porch, which was once sagging, almost ready to collapse.

They too recognize the community’s hardships.

“I don’t know if there are any words that could explain the devastation. It’s the most devastating thing any human being could go through, losing every piece of property that they had,” Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue Captain Jacob Gorman said.

Ivey said it’s heartbreaking comparing what she had before the storm to what’s left. And for some, what’s left is hardly anything.

“We were hit hard. It was a category four, almost a five,” Ivey said. “To say it wasn’t as bad as they expected, what did you expect? To come through and see nothing left because that’s what some people have, is nothing.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grayton Beach Motor Lodge approved by planning commission

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Plans for the Grayton Motor Lodge will now move to the Board of County Commissioners for approval on October 22.

News

Christian non-profit organizations help clean homes in Lake Charles

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Panama City locals along with various non-profit organizations are doing their part to assist Hurricane Laura victims in their recovery.

News

Panama City Beach sewer rate is going up slightly

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Martello
The sewer rate will increase by 2%.

News

Local construction company owner voluntarily rebuilds skate park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ron Marasco
Local construction company owner Ernie Watkins and his team of volunteers are nearly finished rebuilding the skate park at Pete Edwards Field in Panama City Beach.

Latest News

News

Polls show Presidential race tightening in Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Presidential race in Florida is tightening as Election Day moves closer. Recent polls reflect both campaigns are making strides with unexpected demographics.

News

Bay District School Board approves more than half billion dollar budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Bay District School Board held their final public hearing about the district’s budget Thursday.

News

COVID Testing now available for children 5 and over.

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 testing is continuing in Bay County with the help of the staff From WalkOnClinic Services. The sites are now testing children from ages five and up since schools are open. Parents can have their children tested to see if they have been exposed to the virus

News

Florida bars can reopen at 50% capacity September 14

Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida bars allowed to open at 50% capacity starting Monday, September 14.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances will be high over the coming week in Northwest Florida

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
High rain chances are in the forecast over the next week