Advertisement

The Gators rally for one of their own

The team facetiming with Gene Rollins before practice Thursday.
The team facetiming with Gene Rollins before practice Thursday.(wjhg)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Beyond football, another reason to perhaps take in the Franklin-Wewa game Friday. The folks at Wewahitchka will be rallying around one of their own, assistant head football coach, Gene Rollins. He’s a Blountstown native who’s coached alongside Bobby Johns going on 17 years.

Rollins has been at Shands in Gainesville the last several weeks awaiting a heart transplant. He is now in the C-ICU. Tomorrow night, all the proceeds of the concessions from Friday’s game will go to the Rollins family to help with all the bills.

“We don’t have the ability to help him a whole lot in other ways in the middle of football season,” said Coach Johns. “We can’t go to bake sales. We can’t do other fundraisers, so this was our chance as a team and a program to try and do something to help and to bring some awareness to his situation. You know it has really helped because we’ve had people from other communities that he and I have worked in that have now reached out wanting to know what they can do to get involved. Wanting to know how they can help. So that’s what we kind of wanted to come out of the things on Facebook, the things with you guys, and then also the game on Friday night.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Vernon and St. Joe set for Friday showdown

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Vernon set to open the season against a Sharks team that has a win under its belt

Sports

Arnold alum scores aces on back to back par three holes in Birmingham

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Lindsey Harrison now knows what it feels like to ace back to back par three holes!

Sports

Bucks anticipate season opener

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT

Sports

Mosley in helmets

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT

Latest News

Sports

Crunch time for the Bucks with a challenging season opener just ahead

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Cottondale will have three games under their belt before Bozeman opens their season against them.

Sports

The Dolphins look at first fall practices as the promise of a season they weren’t sure they would have

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Mosley players are buzzing at getting to gear up.

Sports

Bay in helmets

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT

Sports

Fall for Arnold

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT

Sports

The Tornadoes begin the countdown to competition

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Players took to Twitter to show off their new gear.

Sports

Fall begins for the Marlins

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The Arnold football team has been waiting for fall practice for some time