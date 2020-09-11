The Gators rally for one of their own

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Beyond football, another reason to perhaps take in the Franklin-Wewa game Friday. The folks at Wewahitchka will be rallying around one of their own, assistant head football coach, Gene Rollins. He’s a Blountstown native who’s coached alongside Bobby Johns going on 17 years.

Rollins has been at Shands in Gainesville the last several weeks awaiting a heart transplant. He is now in the C-ICU. Tomorrow night, all the proceeds of the concessions from Friday’s game will go to the Rollins family to help with all the bills.

“We don’t have the ability to help him a whole lot in other ways in the middle of football season,” said Coach Johns. “We can’t go to bake sales. We can’t do other fundraisers, so this was our chance as a team and a program to try and do something to help and to bring some awareness to his situation. You know it has really helped because we’ve had people from other communities that he and I have worked in that have now reached out wanting to know what they can do to get involved. Wanting to know how they can help. So that’s what we kind of wanted to come out of the things on Facebook, the things with you guys, and then also the game on Friday night.”

