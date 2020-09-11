Advertisement

Tropical Depression 19 forms, could bring impacts to NWFL this weekend

Forecasted track for Tropical depression 19 as of 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Forecasted track for Tropical depression 19 as of 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Tropical Depression 19 (TD19) has formed near the Bahamas. TD19 is forecasted to become a tropical storm as it moves into the Gulf this weekend.

The main threats from TD19 to NWFL will be heavy rainfall and dangerous surf. As of now, NWFL is in the edge of the forecast cone.

Some forecasts call for as much as 5-10″ of rain in our area. Impacts to NWFL could be felt as early as Sunday.

