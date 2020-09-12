Advertisement

Bay County staff recommends millage rates remain the same as last year.

BAY COUNTY MILLAGE
BAY COUNTY MILLAGE(WJHG)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -At the next county commission meeting Commissioners will hold their first hearing on the 20-21 fiscal year budget.

A main concern is the millage rate that will be applied to all property in Bay County. This is the basis for how much county tax is paid by each property owner.

When budgets are developed they must adjust the rates or make cuts in budget items like equipment purchases, personnel costs and non-essential maintenance.

The staff will make their recommendations at the Tuesday night meeting. Rather than raising the millage rate... They’ve opted for making the budget cuts.

Bay County Manager Bob Majka said “So the millage rate that we’re going to be asking the commission to consider Tuesday night and adopt will reduce it back down to the lower of four-point four millage rate for the general fund. Keep the same point two millage rate for mosquito control and the same one point three millage rate for the county MST for the fire tax.”

The only thing that’ll cause a change in your next tax bill will be the change in the value of your property.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tropical Depression 19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Forecast graphics showing the impacts of TD 19 here in NWFL

News

United States Navy Sea Cadets from North Bay Haven High School participated in a special ceremony

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The cadets brought a large flag to be raised then lowered to half mast to honor those who have suffered or have given their lives in the defense of our nation.As part of the ceremony each cadet called out the name of a victim of the terrorist attack on our soil

News

The City Of Lynn Haven holds a memorial drive, in remembrance of the 9/11

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lynn Haven Police and Fire Departments driving north on highway 77 into the main part of town, then circling around Sharon Sheffield Park where a moment of silence was accompanied by the presentation of colors by the Mosley JROTC.

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Smith
A tropical system will likely bring heavy rain to the panhandle late this weekend and early next week

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
More wet weather is in the forecast as we watch TD 19 move into the Gulf

News

Governor DeSantis Must Name a New Justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
The order from the Florida Supreme Court comes after the governor improperly named a justice.

News

Congressman Dunn on the 2020 Census

Updated: 1 hour ago
Congressman Neal Dunn urges Bay County residents to participate in the census and discusses its importance.

News

Remembering Fallen Firefighters

Updated: 1 hour ago
First responders in South Walton took time to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11.

News

Navy Sea Cadets Participate in Special 9/11 Ceremony

Updated: 1 hour ago
The cadets from North Bay Haven honored those who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks.

News

FSU cases top 900

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Florida State University President John Thrasher said more than 900 students and 16 employees at the university have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday morning.