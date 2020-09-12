Bay County staff recommends millage rates remain the same as last year.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -At the next county commission meeting Commissioners will hold their first hearing on the 20-21 fiscal year budget.

A main concern is the millage rate that will be applied to all property in Bay County. This is the basis for how much county tax is paid by each property owner.

When budgets are developed they must adjust the rates or make cuts in budget items like equipment purchases, personnel costs and non-essential maintenance.

The staff will make their recommendations at the Tuesday night meeting. Rather than raising the millage rate... They’ve opted for making the budget cuts.

Bay County Manager Bob Majka said “So the millage rate that we’re going to be asking the commission to consider Tuesday night and adopt will reduce it back down to the lower of four-point four millage rate for the general fund. Keep the same point two millage rate for mosquito control and the same one point three millage rate for the county MST for the fire tax.”

The only thing that’ll cause a change in your next tax bill will be the change in the value of your property.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.