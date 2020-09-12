Advertisement

Friday Evening Forecast

Heavy rain is likely over the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A tropical depression (19) is forecast to become a tropical storm this weekend in the Gulf of Mexico and will likely bring heavy rain to the panhandle by the end of the weekend and into next week.

For tonight the rain will come to an end and we will see lows in the mid 70s. Saturday will be OK... more peek-a-boo sunshine with scattered storms (60%) and highs near 90. As we move into Sunday the rain chances will increase to 80% with the best rain chances coming Sunday night thru Tuesday.

For now the threats with TD 19 here in NWFL are...

1. Heavy Rain (5-10″)

2. Dangerous surf

3. Maybe 30-40mph winds near the coast

As hurricane hunters investigate the system Saturday we will have more data and get a better handle on the evolution of the storm so do expect to see changes in the track and intensity forecasts.

