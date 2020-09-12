Memorial cove ride held for Dallas Smalley

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday morning a remembrance ride was held for Dallas Smalley, the Bay Cycle Shop owner who passed away in early August from COVID-19 complications.

In honor of Dallas, friends and family put together a memorial cove ride in Downtown Panama City.

Dallas' close friend Danny Rogers said this 8.2 mile ride was one of Dallas' favorites and it was a good ride that everyone would be able to enjoy.

Rogers said this was the best way to remember Dallas.

“When a person that’s been cycling all their life, it’s good to remember them this way and have a bike ride,” said Rogers.

Friends and family are asking for donations to be made to Alaqua Animal Refuge or Arc of the Bay in memory of Dallas.

