Memorial cove ride held for Dallas Smalley

Danny Rogers said the 8.2 mile ride was perfect for everyone to enjoy
By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday morning a remembrance ride was held for Dallas Smalley, the Bay Cycle Shop owner who passed away in early August from COVID-19 complications.

In honor of Dallas, friends and family put together a memorial cove ride in Downtown Panama City.

Dallas' close friend Danny Rogers said this 8.2 mile ride was one of Dallas' favorites and it was a good ride that everyone would be able to enjoy.

Rogers said this was the best way to remember Dallas.

“When a person that’s been cycling all their life, it’s good to remember them this way and have a bike ride,” said Rogers.

Friends and family are asking for donations to be made to Alaqua Animal Refuge or Arc of the Bay in memory of Dallas.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

