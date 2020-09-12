Advertisement

Panama City hopes to restore the 9/11 memorial at the Panama City Marina

By Natalie Williams
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

A 9/11 memorial that once stood at the Panama City Marina took a beating from hurricane Michael almost two years ago.

The memorial had been the sight of many emotional gatherings to honor the victims of that fateful day.

Now Panama City Officials say they have hopes of restoring the memorial to its formal glory.

The city said before the restoration can begin on the memorial, the Marina has to be restored first.

If they are unable to restore the Marina in a certain time frame, Panama City Director of Quality of Lives said, “there may be a possibility, because we are a city that truly cherishes our memorials, we have several of them throughout the city, so there are other opportunities to relocate if necessary.”

9/11 is a significant day for many in our country. The loss of being able to visit this memorial has impacted people who not only would visit on 9/11 but on any given day.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Feeding Those in Need in DeQuincy

Updated: 16 minutes ago
We're in in DeQuincy, Louisiana, catching up with a Texas contracting group that's helping feed those in need after Hurricane Laura.

News

Restoring Panama City's 9/11 Memorial

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The 9/11 Memorial at the Panama City Marina was damaged during Hurricane Michael - a look at the restoration efforts.

News

Governor DeSantis must name new Florida Supreme Court Justice

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A unanimous Florida Supreme Court is ordering the Governor to name a new Supreme Court Justice by noon Monday.

News

Texas company provides hot meals in DeQuincy, Louisiana

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
A Texas company is doing its part to help feed Hurricane Laura victims.

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Scattered storms are in the forecast Saturday with a Tropical Storm approaching our area by Sunday

Latest News

News

Washington County Schools receives award to improve school safety

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Washington County Schools received $500,000 from the Dept. of Justice for school safety improvements.

News

U.S. Congressman Neal Dunn urges locals to participate in the census

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
US Congressman Neal Dunn urges locals to participate in the census.

News

South Walton Fire District firefighters and lifeguards remember those lost on 9/11/2001

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Firefighters and lifeguards walked and ran 3.43 miles to honor the 343 firefighters who were killed on September 11th, 2001.

News

Bay County staff recommends millage rates remain the same as last year.

Updated: 3 hours ago
The staff will make their recommendations at the Tuesday night meeting. Rather than raising the millage rate... They've opted for making the budget cuts.

Tropics Headlines

Tropical Depression 19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Forecast graphics showing the impacts of TD 19 here in NWFL