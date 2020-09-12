Advertisement

South Walton Fire District firefighters and lifeguards remember those lost on 9/11/2001

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

“It’s real important to me that we remember these guys because it could have been any one of us,” said Andy Isolano, a retired New York City firefighter, who was working when the terrorist attacks took place on the Twin Towers.

Isolano now lives in South Walton and wanted to take today to honor his firefighting brothers and sisters who lost their lives that day.

“9/11 is a rough day and I heard they were doing this and being out with the guys is the best thing for me,” said Isolano.

The hills on 30A may be small compared to the steps the firefighters climbed in the World Trade Center on September 11th, 2001, but it’s just one way the South Walton Fire District is showing they’ll never forget.

“This is our third year doing this 3.43 mile run to honor the 343 firefighters who died on that tragic day,” said Ryan Crawford, South Walton Fire District Chief.

Starting at the Local Catch restaurant, and making their way down 30A to Highway 83, then back, firefighters and lifeguards were motivated by the cheers and wailing of horns in South Walton.

“That’s pretty awesome, pretty motivating when you got folks that are driving by, honking and waving at you, just showing that sign of support, so we’re very thankful to have such a supportive community in really all of the things that we do,” said Crawford.

While carrying an American flag with the names of the firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11, Isolano said it doesn’t matter where you are, it’s important to thank first responders.

“It could be any one of these kids out here on any given day, I don’t care if its a slow department or they don’t do many calls or they only do medical, there are lots of excuses, but on any given day, they put the uniform on and this could happen,” Isolano said.

