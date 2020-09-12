Advertisement

Texas company provides hot meals in DeQuincy, Louisiana

By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEQUINCY, La. (WJHG) - Vortech Contracting out of Winnie, Texas came into the Lake Charles area shortly after Hurricane Laura, with one goal in mind.

“We were affected a couple years ago, and Louisiana came and did everything they could to us, so we’re trying to repay it,” said Jarrod Abalos with Vortech Contracting. “We’ve been here about two weeks serving different areas.”

The group is trying to help some of the smaller towns, like DeQuincy and Sulphur, by giving out free hot meals.

“We have some hot links, boudin. Other days we’ve had spaghetti, lasagna. Whatever we can get out we’ll give it out,” said Abalos.

Organizers say the group started with a few hundred meals to give out per day, but as the need grew, the number of meals grew with it.

“Last couple of days it’s been over a thousand. Today [Friday] we cooked for 1200. We’ve just been adding as we go. I don’t want to turn anyone away if I can help it,” said Abalos.

With full hearts, and stomachs, the group is looking to feed and help as many as they can for as long as they can.

“Just yesterday a lady was just trying to thank me and all I told her was ‘we’ll be back tomorrow’ and she just lost it,” said Abalos. “Just being there for them in that way is unbelievable, just for a sack lunch.”

Organizers say they are going to take a break over the weekend but they plan to be back in DeQuincy by next week.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Feeding Those in Need in DeQuincy

Updated: 14 minutes ago
We're in in DeQuincy, Louisiana, catching up with a Texas contracting group that's helping feed those in need after Hurricane Laura.

News

Restoring Panama City's 9/11 Memorial

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The 9/11 Memorial at the Panama City Marina was damaged during Hurricane Michael - a look at the restoration efforts.

News

Governor DeSantis must name new Florida Supreme Court Justice

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A unanimous Florida Supreme Court is ordering the Governor to name a new Supreme Court Justice by noon Monday.

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Scattered storms are in the forecast Saturday with a Tropical Storm approaching our area by Sunday

Latest News

News

Panama City hopes to restore the 9/11 memorial at the Panama City Marina

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Panama City hopes to restore a 9/11 memorial damaged during hurricane Michael.

News

Washington County Schools receives award to improve school safety

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Washington County Schools received $500,000 from the Dept. of Justice for school safety improvements.

News

U.S. Congressman Neal Dunn urges locals to participate in the census

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
US Congressman Neal Dunn urges locals to participate in the census.

News

South Walton Fire District firefighters and lifeguards remember those lost on 9/11/2001

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Firefighters and lifeguards walked and ran 3.43 miles to honor the 343 firefighters who were killed on September 11th, 2001.

News

Bay County staff recommends millage rates remain the same as last year.

Updated: 3 hours ago
The staff will make their recommendations at the Tuesday night meeting. Rather than raising the millage rate... They've opted for making the budget cuts.

Tropics Headlines

Tropical Depression 19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Forecast graphics showing the impacts of TD 19 here in NWFL