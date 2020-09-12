The City Of Lynn Haven holds a memorial drive, in remembrance of the 9/11

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The City Of Lynn Haven held a memorial drive, in remembrance of the 9/11 attack on our nation. It started with the Lynn Haven Police and Fire Departments driving north on Highway 77 into the main part of town, then circling around Sharon Sheffield Park where a moment of silence was accompanied by the presentation of colors by the Mosley JROTC.

The playing of the Star-Spangled Banner came right after as well as remarks from city leaders about how lives were affected by the events of 9-11. Lynn Haven City Manager, Vicki Gainer said “We are Americans who are proud to be Americans. No matter what happens in our country we support each other. This is the time we never forget.”

No matter how large or small the memorial remembrances are, they still bring back vivid memories of that fateful day.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.