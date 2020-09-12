Advertisement

The Panama City Beach 9/11 Stair Climb is remembering the fallen

The event is held to remember the 343 fallen members of the NYFD
The event is held to remember the 343 fallen members of the NYFD
By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHGWECP) - The Panama City Beach 9/11 Stair Climb takes place to honor the 343 members of the New York City Fire Department that lost their lives on that fateful day.

“That day they were climbing the World Trade Center, and unfortunately we lost several thousand innocent lives, so as a tribute to them we host a stair climb, so we’re climbing in their honor,” said event coordinator Terry Parris.

Parris says the stair climb is a reminder that the nation should never forget.

“Some people ask, it’s been 19 years so why is it still important? Well you have to think, those people had babies back then and now those babies have grown up and they’re graduating high school, they’re graduating college or they’re going off to college, they’re getting married and mom is not there to share those moments with them,” said Parris.

The climb raises money for the National Fallen Fire Fighters Foundation that will go towards the mental counseling unit that provides care to the family members of 9/11 victims. They will also be donating to the Emerald Coast First Responders Association to create a scholarship.

“We’re going to create a scholarship for anyone that wants to become a first responder, or anybody that is currently a first responder that wants a better education,” said Parris.

Next year will be the 11th and final year for the stair climb, and Parris says he is glad they have been able to do their part to remember those victims.

If you were unable to make it to the event Saturday, you can still donate towards the foundations by visiting www.pcbstairclimb.com.

