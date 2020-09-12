Advertisement

United States Navy Sea Cadets from North Bay Haven High School participated in a special ceremony

Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -On this Day Of Remembrance a ceremony was held with the help of some Navy Sea Cadets.

Forty local United States Navy Sea Cadets from North Bay Haven High School participated in a special ceremony honoring those who lost their lives in the September 11th terrorist attacks.

The cadets brought a large flag to be raised then lowered to half staff to honor those who have suffered or have given their lives in the defense of our nation.

As part of the ceremony, each cadet called out the name of a victim of the terrorist attack on our soil

Retired Marine Master Sergeant, William Hess said “Well I hope that when somebody is sitting in their car and they look to the right or look to the left and they see young men and women raising that flag they have a new sense of pride in what our country is and they know that the country is in really good hands because of the young men and women today that rose that flag.”

Auto dealership owner Bill Cramer added “Being able to have the Sea Cadets here to raise this flag on this very special day is something I will certainly never forget. It was a true honor and I hope to have them back in the future.”

The North Bay Haven Navy Sea Cadets only had about two weeks to prepare for this ceremony some of whom had never participated in military ceremonies prior to this one.

