Emergency operations center prepares for tropical storm Sally

As tropical storm Sally moves its way towards our area, many are concerned about what preparations the county has in store if they are needed.

Officials with Bay County said they have already been prepping for storms for the last month and a half.

Emergency Operations Center Division Cheif, Frankie Lumm said “Yesterday we called up all the shelter groups, to make sure we had everyone activated and prepared to go, so, BDS will oversee our shelter operations, and we have got our first primary five shelters that will open if we need to.”

While the County is doing everything they need to prepare for this storm, Lumm reminds everyone that they need to be prepared as well like having “go-kits” ready and staying up to date with alertbay and the emergency services Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Lumm said if you have to go to a shelter make sure you bring your “go-kits” with you.

