Advertisement

Emergency operations center prepares for tropical storm Sally

Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bay County, Fla. (WJHG) -

As tropical storm Sally moves its way towards our area, many are concerned about what preparations the county has in store if they are needed.

Officials with Bay County said they have already been prepping for storms for the last month and a half.

Emergency Operations Center Division Cheif, Frankie Lumm said “Yesterday we called up all the shelter groups, to make sure we had everyone activated and prepared to go, so, BDS will oversee our shelter operations, and we have got our first primary five shelters that will open if we need to.”

While the County is doing everything they need to prepare for this storm, Lumm reminds everyone that they need to be prepared as well like having “go-kits” ready and staying up to date with alertbay and the emergency services Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Lumm said if you have to go to a shelter make sure you bring your “go-kits” with you.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tropics Headlines

New Orleans under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly formed Tropical Storm Sally has become better organized and is forecast to reach hurricane strength before it strikes the U.S. Gulf Coast early in the week.

News

9/11 Stairclimb

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Memorial Ride for Dallas Smalley

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

EOC Prepped for Sally

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Memorial cove ride held for Dallas Smalley

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Friends and family felt this was the best way to remember Dallas.

News

The Panama City Beach 9/11 Stair Climb is remembering the fallen

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
This is the 10th year the event has taken place.

News

DeQuincy resident recalls damage to her home after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Sandy has lived in her DeQuincy home for 25 years; what was once in a forest is now surrounded by barren land.

News

Feeding Those in Need in DeQuincy

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
We're in in DeQuincy, Louisiana, catching up with a Texas contracting group that's helping feed those in need after Hurricane Laura.

News

Restoring Panama City's 9/11 Memorial

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
The 9/11 Memorial at the Panama City Marina was damaged during Hurricane Michael - a look at the restoration efforts.

News

Governor DeSantis must name new Florida Supreme Court Justice

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A unanimous Florida Supreme Court is ordering the Governor to name a new Supreme Court Justice by noon Monday.