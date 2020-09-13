Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Brooke Richardson
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Sunday will bring more unsettled weather NWFL with rain chances increasing to 80% in the evening.

Rain chances will remain high as we head through the beginning of the week as Tropical Storm Sally is expected to bring heavy rainfall to our area.

A tropical storm watch and a flash flood watch have been issued for our area until Tuesday.

Forecasted rainfall amounts are as high as 10″ over the next coming days.

To keep up with the latest on Tropical Storm Sally click here.

