Advertisement

Sunday Afternoon Tropical Storm Sally Update

Here's the 1pm CDT Advisory from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Sally.
Here's the 1pm CDT Advisory from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Sally.(WJHG)
By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - As of the 1pm CDT update from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Sally...Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted for most of NWFL, from coastal Apalachicola Bay on west toward Pensacola, including the waters of Franklin County and St.George Island. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Franklin County coastline to five miles inland. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm force conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36hrs. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm force conditions are possible within the watch area within 12-24 hours.

Sally has shown some weakening over the past 6hrs due to northwesterly shear over this system. However, as it slowly moves over the water waters of the Gulf, and with abundant moisture in the atmosphere, we will likely see more strengthening throughout tonight to a strong tropical storm or borderline Category 1 hurricane by sunrise Monday morning roughly 175-200 miles south to southeast of the Florida Panhandle. Current movement is slowly to the west northwest at 12mph on a heading toward the Mississippi Delta in Louisiana. However, landfall is still a bit uncertain and at this point could be anywhere from Eastern Louisiana to Mobile, Alabama come late Monday or possibly Tuesday depending on track and an anticipated stall as it approaches the Northern Gulf Coast. As Sally slows down or stalls over the warm waters off the Northern Gulf Coast, strengthening to a hurricane is likely, however, as of the latest NHC Advisory it may not make it to Category 2 strength. The strength of the storm will largely depend on how slowly it moves and how northwesterly shear will affect the system.

Our impacts here in NWFL will largely hinge on how far west of the Panhandle the storm makes landfall. But at this point, it appears to largely be a rain threat and possible flooding threat to our area based on the length of time we’ll have inundating rain, Monday through Wednesday. Forecast rain amounts could reach 5-10″ with locally higher amounts possible, and the higher extend of that total for coastal locations, the lower end further northeast in the Panhandle around the Tri-State. Storm surge is only expected to reach 1-3′, from Apalachicola Bay to Pensacola with the higher amounts west toward Pensacola. There is a low end severe threat where a few weak and brief tornadoes could spin up Monday through Wednesday in the bands off Sally over NWFL.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Tropical Storm Sally Sunday Morning Update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels
Tropical Storm Sally is expected to bring tropical storm force conditions to NWFL possibly starting up late tonight and could last through Wednesday.

Tropics Headlines

New Orleans under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly formed Tropical Storm Sally has become better organized and is forecast to reach hurricane strength before it strikes the U.S. Gulf Coast early in the week.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brooke Richardson
Meteorologist Brooke Richardson has the latest on your forecast and a look at Tropical Storm Sally.

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT
Scattered storms are in the forecast Saturday with a Tropical Storm approaching our area by Sunday

Latest News

Tropics Headlines

Tropical Storm Sally

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT
Forecast graphics showing the impacts of Tropical Storm Sally here in NWFL

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
A tropical system will likely bring heavy rain to the panhandle late this weekend and early next week

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
More wet weather is in the forecast as we watch TD 19 move into the Gulf

Weather Forecast

Friday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Partly cloudy skies this morning give way to scattered storms this afternoon and evening.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast - 10pm

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
Keep the umbrella handy w/high rain chances in the forecast

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances will be high over the coming week in Northwest Florida