Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - All eyes are on the tropics and Tropical Storm Sally which is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches the Louisiana coast. While Sally won’t pass through the panhandle we will see some impacts in the form of heavy rain Monday-Wednesday.

For tonight it will be quiet and we will see periods of rain overnight. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. As we move into the day Monday we will see increased rain chances over our area with the heaviest rain possible near the coast. There will even be a small risk of severe weather in some of the outer bands. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s.

As much as 4-7″ of rain could fall near the coast over the next several days with 2-4″ more likely inland.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.