Tropical Storm Sally Sunday Morning Update

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted for most of NWFL, from Apalachicola Bay on west toward Pensacola. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Franklin County. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm force conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36hrs. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm force conditions are possible within the watch area within 12-24 hours.

Sally will be strengthening throughout the day today to a strong tropical storm roughly 200 miles south of the Florida Panhandle, moving slowly to the west northwest at 13mph on a heading toward the Mississippi Delta in Louisiana. However, landfall is still a bit uncertain and at this point could be anywhere from Eastern Louisiana to Mobile, Alabama come late Monday or possibly Tuesday depending on track and an anticipated stall as it approaches the Northern Gulf Coast. As Sally slows down or stalls over the warm waters off the Northern Gulf Coast, strengthening to a hurricane is likely, and we may even see it strengthen into a strong Category 2 storm depending on the length of the slow down or stall.

Our impacts here in NWFL will largely hinge on how far west of the Panhandle the storm makes landfall. But at this point, it appears to largely be a rain threat and possible flooding threat to our area based on the length of time we’ll have inundating rain, Monday through Wednesday. Forecast rain amounts could reach 5-10″ with locally higher amounts possible, and the higher extend of that total for coastal locations, the lower end further northeast in the Panhandle around the Tri-State. Storm surge is only expected to reach 1-3′, from Apalachicola Bay to Pensacola with the higher amounts west toward Pensacola. There is a low end severe threat where a few weak and brief tornadoes could spin up Monday through Wednesday in the bands off Sally over NWFL.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.