Bay County LGBTQ Center is growing

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The LGBTQ center of Bay County is growing. And to keep up with the growth the center has expanded.

The LGBTQ center has been able to go from having one room to now having four rooms to keep up with the growth. Cherie Crim, board member at the center told us that in 2018 there were around 1 to 5 people showing up and now anywhere from 10 to 20 people are showing up at least once a week.

Board Member at the LGBTQ Center in Bay County, Cherie Crim says this growth "shows that the need is here, because when we first started, alot of people didn’t believe the need was here, this just proves that the need is here, and we are gonna keep growing, we are gonna keep getting better and making sure that we can help as many people here in Bay County.

Crim added that if the center continues to grow they either plan on moving locations or adding more rooms on.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.