Advertisement

Bay County LGBTQ Center is growing

By Natalie Williams
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The LGBTQ center of Bay County is growing. And to keep up with the growth the center has expanded.

The LGBTQ center has been able to go from having one room to now having four rooms to keep up with the growth. Cherie Crim, board member at the center told us that in 2018 there were around 1 to 5 people showing up and now anywhere from 10 to 20 people are showing up at least once a week.

Board Member at the LGBTQ Center in Bay County, Cherie Crim says this growth "shows that the need is here, because when we first started, alot of people didn’t believe the need was here, this just proves that the need is here, and we are gonna keep growing, we are gonna keep getting better and making sure that we can help as many people here in Bay County.

Crim added that if the center continues to grow they either plan on moving locations or adding more rooms on.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Okaloosa County sandbag locations

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Sandbags are available in Okaloosa County.

News

LGBTQ Center - clipped version

Updated: 57 minutes ago
LGBTQ Center

News

Pumpkin Carver

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Chipley man appears on Food Network Channels “Halloween Wars” show

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Local man appears on Food Network Channels "Halloween Wars" show

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Sunday Night Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sally is forecast to become a hurricane as it moves toward the LA/MS coast w/heavy rain the main threat here

Tropics Headlines

Sally set to become hurricane and threaten U.S. Gulf Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Saturday, and officials in the New Orleans area issued a mandatory evacuation order for areas outside of levee protection.

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Tropical Storm Sally will bring heavy rain to the panhandle over the next few days

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Sally is forecast in the panhandle over the next several days

Tropics Headlines

Sunday Evening Tropical Storm Sally Update

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels and Chris Smith
The latest information as of Sunday Evening for Tropical Storm Sally

Tropics Headlines

New Orleans under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Newly formed Tropical Storm Sally has become better organized and is forecast to reach hurricane strength before it strikes the U.S. Gulf Coast early in the week.