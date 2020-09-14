Advertisement

Bay District Schools closed Tuesday due to tropical weather

(KNEP)
By Jessica Foster
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - All Bay District schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, September 15th due to the potential for tropical weather. The district put out a notice saying there are concerns about flooding and the ability for buses to navigate flooded roads.

In a statement, Superintendent Bill Husfelt said, “I am also concerned about the safety of students and staff as they try to get to and from our school buildings.” All BDS facilities and schools will be closed, with the exception of maintenance crews who may be needed for emergencies. A decision about Wednesday has not been made, and the district says it will depend on the storm’s impact on our area.

Hurricane Sally is forecast to bring heavy rains to the Florida Panhandle. It’s projected to hit the Gulf Coast in the coming days. Stay tuned to WJHG for the latest updates.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

