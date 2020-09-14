Bay District Schools looking for students who have not re-enrolled this school year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

In the wake of the pandemic, Bay District Schools is working to make sure all students are still enrolled and attending school.

Social workers and district employees are reaching out to families of students who have not reenrolled in school since the district went to distance learning in March.

Officials say they’re working through a list of about 400 students and need help from parents and family members to track down where they went and if they’re still in school.

“That could be that students moved and they re-enrolled in another district or that they have moved out of state,” said Assistant Superintendent Denise Kelley. “So we’re actually tracking down students individually that have not come back to school.”

Officials say parents can call the district office or their child’s old school to get help with enrollment or let them know they’re enrolled in a different district.

