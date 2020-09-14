Chipley man appears on Food Network Channels “Halloween Wars” show

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Chipley man, Chad Gainey was on the Food Network channel on Sunday night for the season 10 premier of “Halloween Wars”. The season premier was “monster road trip themed” and this was also the second time he has been on the show.

Along with the season 10 premier that aired Sunday, there was also a screening party at Boat Lake.

While interviewing Gainey, he gave some very useful tips on how to improve your pumpkin carving skills.

“I like to sketch the face on it kind of gives me an idea of what it looks like finished..... you want to use either a small serated kitchen knife or I like to use a small little vegetable saw... when you are done carving your pumpkin, preserve it with little bit of lemon juice, you can put lemon juice in a mister bottle and about once a day you can mist your pumpkin down" said Gainey.

Gainey also says you can put your pumpkin in the refrigerator during the day to keep it from getting rotten.

A new episode for this season will be airing every Sunday for the five weeks.

For more information about Gainey you can click here to go to his Facebook page.

