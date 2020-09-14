City of Destin responds to Hurricane Sally

DESTIN, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Due to Hurricane Sally and the pending inclement weather, the City of Destin has issued a Local State of Emergency and will close all city facilities to the public on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020. Essential field personnel will remain available to the public.

All outdoor recreational activities at Morgan Sports Center are suspended this week, and the Kids Club program at the Destin Community Center will follow the same protocols as the Okaloosa County School District.

Double red flags are flying at all city operated beach parks and will remain in effect until further notice. With the anticipation of high surf and strong winds, all city operated accessways and water-based parks will close Tuesday evening, and they will remain closed until the severe weather passes.

Due to potential impacts of coastal flooding, sand is still available to the public at the City of Destin Public Services Maintenance Facility located at 3949 Commons Drive. The city will provide sandbags on a first come, first serve basis. Please feel free to bring your own bags and shovels.

Staff will continue to monitor Hurricane Sally and work with our community partners and share public safety information to the public.

Please continue to monitor legitimate sources, such as the National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov), Okaloosa County (www.myokaloosa.gov), the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (www.sheriff-okaloosa.org) and City of Destin (www.cityofdestin.com) for up-to-date information about the storm.

For helpful information about hurricane resources please visit www.cityofdestin.com/hurricaneguide. Please visit https://alertokaloosa.com/ and sign up to receive local status alerts, storm updates and emergency notifications.