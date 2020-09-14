City of Fort Walton Beach closes facilities ahead of Hurricane Sally

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Fort Walton Beach will close all City facilities and cancel all programs Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, as Hurricane Sally brings heavy rain and wind to the area. Emergency and essential services will remain available to the public.

To report a water or sewer emergency during this time or if you need immediate water service, please call police dispatch at 850-833-9546 and your call will be routed accordingly.

Tuesday residential garbage service will be moved to Wednesday, Sept. 16. Residents should not to place cans by the road today or Tuesday. Commercial garbage service for Tuesday will remain in place, but will be suspended if winds reach 45 mph.

Sand for sandbags is available for the public at 116 Hollywood Boulevard SW on the access road between the City’s old maintenance facility and the Volkswagen/Subaru dealership. Bring your own bags.

Please continue to monitor the National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) for up-to-date information about the storm. Also, refer to the City’s hurricane resources (www.fwb.org/hurricane) for helpful information.