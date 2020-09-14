Advertisement

Hurricane Sally brings flooding to Bay County

Water covered the docks at Pirates Cove Marina in Panama City.
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High tide and storm surge make for a bad combination at Pirates Cove Marina.

“This is a significant amount," Pirates Cove Marina Director Jim Hamilton said.

Water flooded the docks early Monday morning and stuck around throughout the day. Hamilton said they expected this to happen.

“We’ve got all the boats out of the water. There’s nothing in the slips down there. It’s part of our prep that we did Saturday and Sunday," Hamilton said. "We’re just praying we don’t have a lot of dock damage.”

He also said this is the worst flooding he has seen since Hurricane Michael, when these same docks sustained major damage back then.

“The best thing that could happen for us is just easy tide rising, not a lot of wave action. A lot of slapping of the waves against the bottom of those dock boards will break them apart," Hamilton said.

The scene looks the same over in one Lynn Haven neighborhood.

Water also covered one homeowner’s dock earlier in the morning.

“That’s very unusual. Usually, [a] normal high tide would be probably a foot below the dock," Ted Haney, a Lynn Haven resident, said.

Haney also said rain doesn’t typically cause them problems like this - it’s the storm surge that does.

“Of course, we’re on the wrong side of the storm, so it’s pushing the water into the bay, and it rises here; and the high tide coupled with that, and that’s what gave us the water in the yard," Haney said.

Locals are still waiting to see what Tuesday brings.

“I think [Tuesday] is still going to be a pretty heavy rise in tide and rain," Hamilton said.

