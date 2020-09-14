Hurricane Sally closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - With Hurricane Sally forecasted to bring impacts to NWFL, some businesses and schools have closed. Below you can find a list of closures from around the area.

SCHOOLS:

- Bay District Schools

- Gulf County Schools

- Okaloosa County Schools

All three districts will be closed on Tuesday, September 14.

STATE PARKS:

- St. Andrews State Park, closed for day use and overnight accommodation.

If you would like to report a business or School closure, email us at news@wjhg.com.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.