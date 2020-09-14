Hurricane Sally closures
Sep. 14, 2020
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - With Hurricane Sally forecasted to bring impacts to NWFL, some businesses and schools have closed. Below you can find a list of closures from around the area.
SCHOOLS:
- Bay District Schools
- Gulf County Schools
- Okaloosa County Schools
All three districts will be closed on Tuesday, September 14.
STATE PARKS:
- St. Andrews State Park, closed for day use and overnight accommodation.
If you would like to report a business or School closure, email us at news@wjhg.com.
