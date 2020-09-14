Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning NWFL. It’s a bit of an active morning with Tropical Storm Sally about 165mi off the Florida Panhandle Coast to the south southwest on a slow trek to the northwest over the next several days.

Bands of rain are starting to reach the coast this morning while inland areas remain dry for the morning drive. However, more bands of showers and thunderstorms will develop over inland areas as we head throughout the day today. So don’t leave home without the umbrellas, rain chances will increase across all of NWFL through the afternoon on into the evening. I expect the evening commute to be a soaker just about Panhandle-wide.

Because of the increasing rain chances and cloud cover throughout the day, temperatures will remain rather stagnant. We’re starting in the upper 70s and may not warm up much more than the low to mid 80s through the midday.

Due to Sally’s slow movement, this is not just going to be a one day event for NWFL, but rather a multi-day heavy rain threat. Heavy rain bands are likely to setup across NWFL today through Wednesday, and some may pick up an accumulation 5-8″ of rain by Wednesday with locally higher amounts expected for those hit hardest. Flash flooding and a general flood watch is in effect through Wednesday.

The strongest winds with Sally will largely be offshore of NWFL. However, on the immediate coastline(beaches to within a few miles) tropical storm force winds of up to roughly 35mph will be possible with gusty batches expected in some of the bands of passing storms for areas inland. Otherwise, a sustained wind of around 15-20mph will be expected for the immediate coast, and only 10-15mph elsewhere.

There is a low end tornado threat primarily for the coast, where one or two brief waterspouts or spin-ups on the coast are possible. Storm surge is expected to be minor along our coastline at a range from 1 to 3 feet.

Again this will be a multi-day event for NWFL, lasting through Wednesday before things back off by the end of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with periods of rain for the coast in the morning and gradually spreading inland into the afternoon and evening. Highs today remain in the low to mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us unsettled with tropical storm conditions possible through Wednesday.

