Advertisement

Monday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning NWFL. It’s a bit of an active morning with Tropical Storm Sally about 165mi off the Florida Panhandle Coast to the south southwest on a slow trek to the northwest over the next several days.

Bands of rain are starting to reach the coast this morning while inland areas remain dry for the morning drive. However, more bands of showers and thunderstorms will develop over inland areas as we head throughout the day today. So don’t leave home without the umbrellas, rain chances will increase across all of NWFL through the afternoon on into the evening. I expect the evening commute to be a soaker just about Panhandle-wide.

Because of the increasing rain chances and cloud cover throughout the day, temperatures will remain rather stagnant. We’re starting in the upper 70s and may not warm up much more than the low to mid 80s through the midday.

Due to Sally’s slow movement, this is not just going to be a one day event for NWFL, but rather a multi-day heavy rain threat. Heavy rain bands are likely to setup across NWFL today through Wednesday, and some may pick up an accumulation 5-8″ of rain by Wednesday with locally higher amounts expected for those hit hardest. Flash flooding and a general flood watch is in effect through Wednesday.

The strongest winds with Sally will largely be offshore of NWFL. However, on the immediate coastline(beaches to within a few miles) tropical storm force winds of up to roughly 35mph will be possible with gusty batches expected in some of the bands of passing storms for areas inland. Otherwise, a sustained wind of around 15-20mph will be expected for the immediate coast, and only 10-15mph elsewhere.

There is a low end tornado threat primarily for the coast, where one or two brief waterspouts or spin-ups on the coast are possible. Storm surge is expected to be minor along our coastline at a range from 1 to 3 feet.

Again this will be a multi-day event for NWFL, lasting through Wednesday before things back off by the end of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with periods of rain for the coast in the morning and gradually spreading inland into the afternoon and evening. Highs today remain in the low to mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us unsettled with tropical storm conditions possible through Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Sunday Night Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 10 hours ago
Sally is forecast to become a hurricane as it moves toward the LA/MS coast w/heavy rain the main threat here

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Tropical Storm Sally will bring heavy rain to the panhandle over the next few days

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Sally is forecast in the panhandle over the next several days

Weather Forecast

Tropical Storm Sally Sunday Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Tropical Storm Sally is expected to bring tropical storm force conditions to NWFL possibly starting up late tonight and could last through Wednesday.

Latest News

Tropics Headlines

New Orleans under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Newly formed Tropical Storm Sally has become better organized and is forecast to reach hurricane strength before it strikes the U.S. Gulf Coast early in the week.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
|
By Brooke Richardson
Meteorologist Brooke Richardson has the latest on your forecast and a look at Tropical Storm Sally.

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT
Scattered storms are in the forecast Saturday with a Tropical Storm approaching our area by Sunday

Tropics Headlines

Tropical Storm Sally

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT
Forecast graphics showing the impacts of Tropical Storm Sally here in NWFL

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
A tropical system will likely bring heavy rain to the panhandle late this weekend and early next week

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
More wet weather is in the forecast as we watch TD 19 move into the Gulf