Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations decline statewide

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are down statewide.

The Florida Department of Health released new data Sunday evening showing that the number of COVID-19 patients that are currently hospitalized is down more than 70 percent since July. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 2,645 people were currently in the hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 Sunday afternoon.

State health officials have also seen a steady decline in COVID-19 related deaths and new positive cases. The FDOH says Sunday marked 32 straight says of a positive testing rate under 10 percent.

To date, the FDOH reports that there have been a total of 663,994 Florida cases with 12,608 deaths related to COVID-19.

