Panama City adopts fire and nuisance property assessments

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Panama City Commission conducted a public hearing on proposed assessments that would help shore up projected budget shortfalls.

A crowd of about 85 Panama City residents filled the meeting in order to render their opinions on the fire assessment proposal and how it would affect them.

The assessment would generate about $4.7 million a year which is about 40% of their annual budget. The assessment is aimed at avoiding increased ad valorem property taxes to provide public safety services like fire protection.

A second public hearing was held to adopt a non ad valorem tax roll which would allow the city to recoup expenses of court ordered demolitions of nuisance properties. The commission voted to adopt both assessments.

