Sandbags available for Lynn Haven locals

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Lynn Haven locals still have time to prepare for any flooding ahead of Hurricane Sally.

Sandbags are available at the concession stand at Cain-Griffin Park from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Sandbags are also available Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lynn Haven leaders say there’s a ten sandbag limit per household. If you need sand it’s available at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex.

All you need to pick up the sand and bags is a drivers license and a shovel.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.