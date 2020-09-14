Advertisement

Some area school districts to remain open during Sally rain event

Several school districts across northwest Florida say they will remain open on Tuesday, September 15; however, they're continuing to monitor the situation and will make changes if necessary.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHWEST, Fla. (WJHG) - Some school districts across northwest Florida are remaining open despite possible heavy rains in our area this week due to Hurricane Sally.

-- Jackson County School District -- According to officials with Jackson County Schools, the district will remain open Tuesday, September 15. We’re told they’re continuing to monitor the situation and will make updates if necessary.

-- Holmes County School District - According to the district’s Facebook page, schools in Holmes County will remain OPEN on Tuesday, September 15; however, buses will run on PAVED ROADS ONLY. District officials ask that parents living on dirt roads either transport their children to school or to the nearest bus stop on a paved road. They say if you are unable to get your child to school due to the weather, please contact your child’s school.

-- Washington County School District -- According to School Superintendent Joseph Taylor, schools will remain open across Washington County on Tuesday, September 15; however, school officials say they’re continuing to monitor the situation.

-- Calhoun County School District -- According to the district’s Facebook page, at this time, no school closures have been announced. District officials do say they’re continuing to monitor the situation and will make adjustments if necessary.

-- Liberty County School District -- According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, they’ve confirmed the school district will remain open on Tuesday, September 15; however, the district is monitoring the situation and will make changes if necessary.

