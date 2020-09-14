Two dead after motorcycle crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Two people are dead after a fatal motorcycle accident in Walton County Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 50-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman was driving an SUV east on State Road 10 attempting to turn left onto Walden Road when officials say she violated the right-of-way of two oncoming motorcycles in the westbound lanes. This resulted in a collision of all three vehicles.

The drivers of both motorcycles, a 54-year-old Defuniak Springs man and a 25-year-old Navarre man, died at the scene. Charges are pending while officials continue to investigate.

No names were released at this time.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.