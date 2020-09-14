Advertisement

Vernon looking to improve ahead of Chipley game

By Julia Daniels
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Friday night, the Vernon Yellow Jackets defeated the Port St. Joe Tiger Sharks 59-26, but it was not an easy battle. With fall practice cut short, teams had to condense the amount of time they had in pads and making contact.

This could answer why big hits were so prominent under the lights Friday.

“I was worried how we would tackle because we hadn’t really taken each other to the ground, but I did know we were ready,” said Vernon head football coach, Gerald Tranquille. "We had to hold them back from hitting each other. To see that type of physicality, especially not having a spring, we were really excited about. The guys still have some things to clean up. I was really pleased with how they flew around. That’s what we told them “Get 11 halves to the football, and when you get there, make an impact.” Like you said, we had some really good hits. When you are around the football, good things happen."

Coach Tranquille is also looking to keep his players sportsmanlike.

“Definitely will be trying to pull that back some,” said Tranquille. “I try to tell my guys that you never make a tackle talking. Talking never made a tackle. I tell them to talk with their pads in between the whistles. After that, it’s over with, so I’m definitely going to address that. I have too many seniors for that to be happening. I want them to handle that on the field, especially with the underclassmen. For them to be doing it, they know I don’t accept that, so I will definitely be honing that in. Again, I think it’s just that first game, getting all that energy out. It’s two storied programs. I mean, Port St. Joe is a great program, a storied program. I think it was the excitement of being able to play football again, so we are definitely going to address that and try to clean that stuff up.”

He went on to say the nerves were most definitely there before kickoff, which he says showed with some jumps on the line, but overall, he is pleased with how his team played this first week.

“I was really nervous going into the game knowing that they already had a game under their belt. I knew that we were going to have some jitters to work out and that they had the opportunity to work out, so I was really nervous about that part. Opening the game, we had those jitters. We lined up offsides, I think, twice, so had to work out some kinks there early. I was really pleased with how all the guys battled through that adversity, came out the second half, continued to fight, and put the game away.”

Coach Tranquille and his Yellow Jackets are headed into what they call “hate week” as they are playing long-time rival, Chipley, on Friday night.

