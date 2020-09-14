Advertisement

Walton County prepares for Hurricane Sally

Walton County officials say they're preparing for possible impacts from Hurricane Sally; they currently have four sandbag locations for residents.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Walton County is under a local state of emergency due to potential impacts from Hurricane Sally.

Heavy rain, flash floods and strong wind gusts are some of the expected impacts from the storm.

“We’re looking heavily at our roads to make sure our roads don’t flood, and our bridges,” Walton County Commissioner Danny Glidewell said.

Classes were canceled for Walton County students Monday. School is also canceled for Tuesday, September 15.

"“The superintendent made the decision based on information we gave him, " Walton County Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg said, "it was not safe to be out on the routes because of the tropical storm force gusts, so they made the decision to close schools.”

Emergency management officials are encouraging people to make sure they have their hurricane preparedness kits ready, but they say don’t panic.

“We have a tendency that if something blips off the coast of Africa, people kind of get a little upset about that," Goldberg said. "Until we start looking at storm warnings and watches, stay calm, listen to the weather folks, listen to the national hurricane center.”

Sandbags are available in four locations across Walton County for residents worried about flooding:

-- Blue Mountain Beach -- the District 5 Road Department on County Road 83

-- Miramar Beach -- the TDC vacant lot located on Driftwood Road, just north of Scenic Gulf Drive

-- Santa Rosa Beach -- on Bay Drive (CR 83) just north of Highway 98 on the east side of the road

-- Freeport -- behind city hall near the swimming pool

