Advertisement

At least one dead after crash on Highway 388

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are reporting at least one person has died after a car crash on Highway 388 Tuesday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are reporting at least one person has died after a car crash on Highway 388 Tuesday morning.(Gray)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are reporting at least one person has died after a car crash on Highway 388 Tuesday morning.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert shortly before 7 a.m. about Highway 388 being closed between Highway 77 and Burnt Mill Creek due to a serious traffic accident.

As more information becomes available, we will share it on air and online.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bay scallop season ends next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bay scallop season for our area will be coming to an end next week.

News

Gulf District Schools staying closed Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Gulf District Schools will stay closed Wednesday due to Hurricane Sally.

News

BDS Enrollment

Updated: 12 hours ago
In the wake of the pandemic, Bay District Schools is working to make sure all students are still enrolled and attending school.

News

Franklin County Hurricane Sally

Updated: 12 hours ago
Double red flags are back out on the beaches of Franklin County as Hurricane Sally brings in some big waves and flood warnings for the area.

Latest News

News

Domestic Violence Cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
Bay County Sheriff's officials say they've seen an uptick in domestic violence cases lately.

News

Walton County Storm Preps PKG

Updated: 12 hours ago
Walton County is under a Local State of Emergency due to potential impacts from Hurricane Sally.

News

Voting group worried registration reminders are coming too late

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Florida is set to mail 2 million postcards reminding Floridian’s who are not registered to vote, but are eligible, to get on the voting rolls.

News

Three armed burglary suspects arrested in Fort Walton Beach

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Thanks to home surveillance video, three armed robbery suspects have been arrested.

News

Okaloosa County Emergency Operations Center prepares for Hurricane Sally

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Okaloosa County Officials prepare for Hurricane Sally

News

Governor DeSantis appoints new Florida Supreme Court Justice

Updated: 14 hours ago
Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Judge Jamie Grosshans to the Florida Supreme Court.