Bay District Schools cancel class Wednesday

Bay District School leaders have canceled school Wednesday due to Hurricane Sally.
Bay District School leaders have canceled school Wednesday due to Hurricane Sally.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay District School leaders have canceled school Wednesday due to Hurricane Sally.

Tuesday morning, school leaders made the decision after they say they spoke with area meteorologists and emergency leaders. They say there is a continued threat of flooding and that many roads in Bay County will be impassable, and there is a continued threat of tornadoes.

“Closing our Schools for one more day is the safest decision for our students and staff,” an email from Bay District Schools Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said.

Officials say they will keep the public updated about school on Thursday, but they hope school can reconvene Thursday.

Haney Technical School leaders also reached out to us to let us know the school and Haney’s Testing Center will be closed Wednesday as well.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

