PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay scallop season for our area will be coming to an end next week.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding people scallop season for Gulf and Franklin Counties will end September 25th. They say the last day to go scalloping is September 24th.

Once this season ends, harvesting will not reopen until 2021.

