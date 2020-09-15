Advertisement

Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2003 file photo, William H. Gates Sr., left, smiles while sitting next to his son, Bill Gates Jr., during the dedication and grand opening of the William H. Gates Hall, new home of the University of Washington School of Law in Seattle. Bill Gates Sr., a lawyer and philanthropist and father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at age 94.
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2003 file photo, William H. Gates Sr., left, smiles while sitting next to his son, Bill Gates Jr., during the dedication and grand opening of the William H. Gates Hall, new home of the University of Washington School of Law in Seattle. Bill Gates Sr., a lawyer and philanthropist and father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at age 94.(AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.

Gates died peacefully Monday at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer’s disease, the family announced Tuesday.

In an obituary the family credited the patriarch with a “deep commitment to social and economic equity,” noting that he was responsible for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s first efforts to improve global health as well as his advocacy for progressive taxation, especially unsuccessful efforts to pass a state income tax on the wealthy in Washington.

“My dad’s wisdom, generosity, empathy, and humility had a huge influence on people around the world,” Bill Gates wrote in a tribute.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Sally Concerns in Walton County

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Residents in Walton County are sharing concerns over flooding in the area and the rising water levels.

News

Okaloosa County Residents Talk Hurricane Sally

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Locals in Okaloosa County are remaining positive even as they start to see the impacts of Hurricane Sally.

News

Hurricane Sally Causes Heavy Flooding in Bay County

Updated: 12 minutes ago
We take a look at flooding impacts in Panama City and Panama City Beach as Hurricane Sally moves closer.

News

Hospital liens no longer allowed

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hospital liens no longer allowed in Bay County.

Latest News

News

Walton County flooding

Updated: 1 hour ago
Flooding in Walton County is worsening due to Hurricane Sally.

News

Thunder Beach canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
Thunder Beach's fall rally has been canceled.

News

Okaloosa County locals stay positive amidst the storm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Daniels
Some came to watch. Some came to check on damage, and some are working!

National Politics

Democrats to investigate forced surgery claims in Georgia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A nurse alleges that the Irwin County Detention Center performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

National Politics

Apology, no firing: Official said US scientists hurt Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michael Caputo, the top spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, apologized to his staff for the Facebook video, said an administration official.