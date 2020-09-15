COVID-19 update released for Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 668,646 cases reported. There are 660,946 cases involving Florida residents and 7,900 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 12,946 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,719 cases. This includes 5,632 residents and 87 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 93 people have died from the virus and 338 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 25 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,676 cases. This includes 4,637 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 38 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 94 people who have died from the virus. 281 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 16 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,840 cases. 1,689 of the cases are residents and 151 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 22 deaths from the virus and 97 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, six people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,048 cases. 1,037 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 18 people have died in the county and 59 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, two people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 711 cases. There are 698 residents and 13 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been five deaths reported and 27 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,632 cases. There are 2,609 local cases and 23 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 73 deaths and 132 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 12 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 602 cases, 601 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Nine people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 862 cases. They are 852 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 13 deaths and 54 hospitalizations reported. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is one person in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 582 cases. There are 578 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Eight people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 481 cases of COVID-19. All 481 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Seven people have died and 13 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 1:16 p.m. Tuesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 20 available adult ICU beds out of the 140 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting four of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

