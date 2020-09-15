Advertisement

Governor DeSantis appoints new Florida Supreme Court Justice

Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Judge Jamie Grosshans to the Florida Supreme Court.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Judge Jamie Grosshans to the Florida Supreme Court. Judge Grosshans fills the vacancy created by former Florida Supreme Court Justice Robert Luck’s appointment to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit by President Donald Trump.

“I’m pleased to announce that I’ve selected Judge Jamie Grosshans to serve as a justice on the Florida Supreme Court,” said Governor DeSantis. “As an appeals court judge, a successful lawyer in private practice and a working mother of three, I am confident that Judge Grosshans' breadth of experience in the legal profession and in life will make her a successful Supreme Court Justice, and I look forward to her assuming the bench on our state’s highest court.”

Judge Jamie Grosshans

Grosshans, 41, currently serves as a Judge on the Florida Fifth District Court of Appeal, where she has served since being appointed in 2018. Prior to serving on the Fifth District Court, she served as an Orange County Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida presiding over criminal and civil matters.

Judge Grosshans received her J.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Law, where she graduated cum laude. Following law school, she served as an Assistant State Attorney for Orange County and later founded her own law firm focusing on family law and criminal defense. Judge Grosshans and her husband currently live in Orlando with their three children.

