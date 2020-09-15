Governor issues executive order expanding state of emergency from Hurricane Sally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Governor Ron DeSantis has expanded the state of emergency declaration from Hurricane Sally to cover our area Tuesday.

The new executive order issues a state of emergency covering Escambia, Santa Rosa, Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Walton, and Washington Counties.

In the order, it says the National Hurricane Center has predicted historic levels of flooding and life-threatening storm surge may be possible. It goes on to say the threat posed by Hurricane Sally requires timely precautions are taken to protect communities, critical infrastructure, and general welfare of Florida.

Read the executive order below:

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 20-225

(Amending Executive Order 20-224, Emergency Management – Hurricane Sally)

WHEREAS, on September 14, 2020, the National Hurricane Center reported that Tropical Storm Sally had strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane; and

WHEREAS, there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, severe flooding, flash flooding, strong winds, hazardous seas, and the potential for isolated tornadic activity for portions of Florida’s Peninsula; and

WHEREAS, the National Hurricane Center has predicted historic levels of flooding and extreme, life-threatening storm surge may be possible along the Northern Gulf Coast; and

WHEREAS, on September 14, 2020, I declared that a state of emergency exists in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties; and

WHEREAS, the Florida Department of Emergency Management, working together with the National Hurricane Center to evaluate weather predictions, has determined that dangerous flooding and rainfall levels could more broadly impact counties in Northwest Florida; and

WHEREAS, the threat posed by Hurricane Sally requires that timely precautions are taken to protect the communities, critical infrastructure, and general welfare of Florida; and

WHEREAS, as Governor, I am responsible to meet the dangers presented to Florida and its people by this emergency.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ron DeSantis, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section 1(a) of the Florida Constitution and by the Florida Emergency Management Act, as amended, and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order, to take immediate effect:

Section 1 of the order is amended to include the following counties: Escambia, Santa Rosa, Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Walton, and Washington.

