GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Gulf District Schools will stay closed Wednesday due to Hurricane Sally.

In an announcement from Superintendent Jim Norton Tuesday morning, schools will stay closed in Gulf County as officials monitor where Hurricane Sally goes. As of Tuesday morning, Norton says school will be back Thursday.

Hello. This is Gulf Schools Superintendent Jim Norton. As promised, we’ve been monitoring Hurricane Sally and will... Posted by Gulf District Schools on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

