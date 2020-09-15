Advertisement

Hurricane Sally impacts flights at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

Some flights out of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport are being canceled due to Hurricane Sally’s impacts to the area.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Some flights out of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport are being canceled due to Hurricane Sally’s impacts to the area.

Airport officials are encouraging people who have flights coming out of the airport to check their flight status before coming to the airport.

“We are working closely with our team and airline partners to monitor the storm system and ensure the safety and security of our passengers and staff,” Parker W. McClellan, Jr., Executive Director at ECP, said.

The airport is still open at this time. For more information on flights coming out of the airport or landing at the airport, you can check the Flight Tracker.

