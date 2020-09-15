Advertisement

Mosley officially into game week...finally!

Mosley prepares for opener
Mosley prepares for opener(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The are the words the players and coaches at Mosley have been waiting to hear for quite some time....it’s game week!

After months of worry that there would be no fall season, then a few weeks of extended delay within Bay County, Mosley, Arnold, Bay, Bozeman, and Rutherford can play this week. The latter four will play in a Thursday jamboree.

Mosley though plays for real, hosting Clearwater Academy, a so called “freelance” team from downstate.

“Yeah you know the first thing, which is not a surprise, the energy level’s been really high.” Mosley head coach Jeremy Brown told me heading into this week. “The excitement I think has been really off the charts. I think the kids are just excited to get back out there {BROWN} especially once we put the helmets on. And then we were able to get in pads on Thursday. And you know I think once we got the helmets on the reality set in that, ok this thing is real, it’s gonna happen, we’re gonna have a season.”

And the coach says he expects the level of enthusiasm to even increase as they get into practice this week. The rain forced them indoors Monday, it will likely do so again Tuesday. But that won’t dampen what has been a pumped up crew getting set for this season.

“So you know they’ve been just real excited.” said coach Brown. “We’ve had the Michael Jackson pumping out there and practice, in the afternoons man. And the kids are having a good time. And you know it’s been really fun to watch, fun to watch them get out there and get around each other and have fun. These kids have been through so much the last couple of years with hurricane Michael, and then everything with Covid. And I know for me it’s just fun to watch them be kids. And not to have to, for that 2 1/2 hours, not have to worry about all the craziness going on in this world right now. And they’re able to be kids and I think that’s a big deal.”.

And be it indoors or out, the coach says the kids will have to start to adjust their focus this week.

“You know now you not only have to get the physical effort, but now you’ve got to get the mental effort, you know what I mean?” Brown says. "For the last two or three months there’s no pressure. There’s no game, you’re just kind of worry about kind of worrying about Mosley, and getting better at us. Now we’re gonna ask the kids to do a lot mentally as far as scouting reports, and watching film and understanding their opponent.

That game Friday at Tommy Oliver set for 7:00.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

