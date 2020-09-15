Okaloosa County Emergency Operations Center prepares for Hurricane Sally

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Hurricane Sally’s jog to the east and slow movement have emergency operations officials in Okaloosa County on alert.

The main in Okaloosa County is flooding.

“Preservation of life safety is number one, so we make sure we get emergency notifications to the people who live in those areas let them know there is a potential threat to life and safety, their property, and of course we provide an area for them to go and we have an emergency evacuation option should that become necessary,” said Okaloosa County Director of Public Safety Patrick Maddox.

With the storm expected to get worse as it slowly churns toward the coast, Okaloosa County emergency officials say everyone needs to make plans to stay in a safe location and stay tuned to updates.

Officials also urge folks to have plans in place for outdoor pets to keep them safe as the storm moves onshore.

If you are concerned about flooding, you can pick up sandbags at two locations: 90 Ready Avenue in Fort Walton Beach and 1759 North Ferdon Boulevard in Crestview.

