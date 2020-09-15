Advertisement

Okaloosa County Emergency Operations Center prepares for Hurricane Sally

By Natalie Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Hurricane Sally’s jog to the east and slow movement have emergency operations officials in Okaloosa County on alert.

The main in Okaloosa County is flooding.

“Preservation of life safety is number one, so we make sure we get emergency notifications to the people who live in those areas let them know there is a potential threat to life and safety, their property, and of course we provide an area for them to go and we have an emergency evacuation option should that become necessary,” said Okaloosa County Director of Public Safety Patrick Maddox.

With the storm expected to get worse as it slowly churns toward the coast, Okaloosa County emergency officials say everyone needs to make plans to stay in a safe location and stay tuned to updates.

Officials also urge folks to have plans in place for outdoor pets to keep them safe as the storm moves onshore.

If you are concerned about flooding, you can pick up sandbags at two locations: 90 Ready Avenue in Fort Walton Beach and 1759 North Ferdon Boulevard in Crestview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three armed burglary suspects arrested in Fort Walton Beach

Updated: moments ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Thanks to home surveillance video, three armed robbery suspects have been arrested.

News

Governor DeSantis appoints new Florida Supreme Court Justice

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Judge Jamie Grosshans to the Florida Supreme Court.

News

Walton County prepares for Hurricane Sally

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Heavy rain, flash floods, and strong wind gusts are some of the expected impacts from Hurricane Sally.

News

Walton Co. Storm Preps

Updated: 2 hours ago
Walton County is under a Local State of Emergency due to potential impacts from Hurricane Sally.

Latest News

News

Bay County Flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
We look at the flooding impacts already being felt in Bay County from Hurricane Sally.

News

Registration Alert

Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida is set to mail two million postcards reminding Floridians who are not registered to vote, but are eligible, to get on the voting rolls.

News

PC Commission Fire Assessment

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Panama City Commission voted Tuesday to adopt a fire assessment fee expected to generate $4.7 million a year.

News

Okaloosa County Storm Preps

Updated: 2 hours ago
People in Okaloosa County are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Sally.

News

BDS School Closures

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ahead of Hurricane Sally, Bay District Schools has decided to cancel school for Tuesday, September 15.

News

City of Destin responds to Hurricane Sally

Updated: 3 hours ago
Due to weather concerns, the City of Destin will close all city facilities to the public on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020.