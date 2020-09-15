Plans for Thunder Beach’s fall rally denied due to COVID-19

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - The plans for the Thunder Beach motorcycle rally scheduled for October have been denied by Panama City Beach city leaders.

In a letter to Joe Biggs and Chris Anderson with Thunder Beach from City Manager Tony O’Rourke, O’Rourke says the city “cannot risk another major outbreak of COVID-19, as we experienced in late June and July...”

Thunder Beach officials submitted a COVID-19 safety plan Friday. The rally was scheduled to take place in Panama City Beach October 21-15, 2020.

In the letter, O’Rourke says the event brings in 20,000 to 25,000 visitors to Panama City Beach. In the letter, he says the projections for the fall rally included 8,000 to 10,000 daily visitors at Frank Brown Park and close to 4,000 visitors at the Harley Davidson shop. He says, “these very large events will present a clear and present danger to the public’s health and safety.”

O’Rourke goes on to say the CDC recommends a positive COVID-19 testing rate of below five percent before easing restrictions and, as of Friday, Bay County has a testing rate of 17 percent. He says although the cases in Florida and Bay County have been declining over the last few weeks, the virus is still present in the country.

Here is the full letter:

In a letter to Thunder Beach officials, Panama City Beach leaders denied plans for the fall rally. (Panama City Beach)

In a letter to Thunder Beach officials, Panama City Beach leaders denied plans for the fall motorcycle rally. (Panama City Beach)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.