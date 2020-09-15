Three armed burglary suspects arrested in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Thanks to home surveillance video, three armed robbery suspects have been arrested.

According to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the surveillance video shows masked men kicking in the door of a home on Yacht Club Drive in Cinco Bayou around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 13.

Deputies say during the home invasion, one victim was hit in the face while asleep on the couch. We’re told the three men ran away when the resident’s dogs came after them. Several shots were apparently fired.

The home surveillance video allowed deputies to get a quick description of the suspects' clothing and issue a “BOLO”. Officers with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department spotted three men matching the description at Jet Drive Park and detained them until deputies arrived.

Officials say Ford told them their plan was to take money and drugs; we’re told he also led deputies to the firearms and masks the three men had thrown away after the home invasion.

Arrested were a 17-year-old from Fort Walton Beach, as well as 23-year-old Dazzmin Ford of Birmingham, Alabama, and 22-year-old Ladarius McCall of Fort Walton Beach. All three have been charged with robbery with a firearm and burglary with assault. The 17-year-old also faces an additional charge. Deputies say he was on felony probation for vehicle theft, so he was also charged with possession of a weapon by a Florida delinquent.

Deputies say 23-year-old Dazzmin Ford of Birmingham, Alabama, was one of the three suspects arrested in Sunday's armed robbery attempt. (OCSO)

Deputies say 22-year-old Ladarius McCall of Fort Walton Beach was one of the three suspects arrested in Sunday's armed robbery attempt. (OCSO)

