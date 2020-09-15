Voting group worried registration reminders are coming too late

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida is set to mail 2 million postcards reminding Floridian’s who are not registered to vote, but are eligible, to get on the voting rolls.

The League of Women Voters worries the move is too little too late.

The state originally said the postcards would go out in mid-summer, but with the registration deadline rapidly approaching, the League fears the reminders won’t arrive in time.

“And also because the postal service is slow, we hope that they hit the mailboxes by tomorrow, but we encourage Floridians who are not registered who receive these postcards or who don’t receive them, if you’re not registered, to register to vote. You don’t have much time left. October the 5th is right around the corner,” said Patricia Brigham, President of the League of Women Voters of Florida.

You can register to vote online by going to the Florida Division of Election’s website or in person at your local supervisor of elections office.